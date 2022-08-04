Preparations Underway for Elton John's Soldier Field Performance, Potentially His Last Chicago Show

Iconic musician Elton John is currently on what is expected to be his final concert tour, and that journey will roll through the Windy City this weekend.

John, 75, launched the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in 2018, and before all is said and done, the tour is expected to feature more than 300 concerts around the world.

The singer is scheduled to perform at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Friday night, and if you want to be in the crowd for what could be his final performance in the city, it’s going to set you back a few dollars.

While tickets to the event are sold out, there are a good number still available on the resale market as of Thursday night.

On StubHub, Elton John fans can get in the door for as little as $87, but those seats will be partially obstructed by the elaborate stage setup that has been erected at the stadium.

For those wanting a clear view of the performance, those tickets will cost just over $100.

If you want to be at field-level for the show, you’ll have to be prepared to part with more than $300, according to the resale site.

On Ticketmaster, obstructed view seats are similarly priced, but tickets with a clear view are also pricey, with those seats selling for a minimum of $188.

Elton John’s tour through the United States will conclude with a series of three shows at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in late November. He will then take a month off before embarking on a tour through Oceania, and the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will conclude with a run through Europe, culminating with a pair of shows in Stockholm, Sweden in July 2023.

The musician has released 31 albums, and has won five Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, a Tony and two Academy Awards during his illustrious career.