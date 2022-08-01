protein shake recall

Premier Protein Shakes Among Dozens of Nutritional Drinks Recalled for Possible Microbial Contamination

Fifty-three nutritional and beverage products, including Premier Protein shakes, are subject to a recall due to the possibility of microbial contamination, according to an alert by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The food manufacturing company Lyons Magnus LLC announced a voluntary recall of 53 products due to possible microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. Infections from the organism in question are rare, but vulnerable and immunocrompised populations may be more susceptible, according to the FDA. No illnesses or complaints have been reported.

The products, which were distributed nationwide, include items branded as Aloha, Glucerna, Intellignista, MRE Protein Shakes, Oatly and Pirq.

A full list of affected products and shipments can be found on the FDA's website.

