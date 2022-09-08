Premier League Sides Hold Moment of Silence in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

PL sides hold moment of silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The death of Queen Elizabeth II grabbed the attention of everyone across the world. The sporting world was no exception.

Manchester United held a moment of silence prior to their Europa League match at Old Trafford against Real Sociedad. Players from both teams also sported a black armband.

Man United and Real Sociedad pay tribute to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with black armbands and a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/Z1n7wIoAuf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 8, 2022

Manchester United and Real Sociedad pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen, who passed away today aged 96. pic.twitter.com/ALUcciB6hp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

Manchester United also released a club statement on Queen Elizabeth's passing.

"The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world," the statement read. "Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family."

The Red Devils weren't the only Premier League side to pay tribute.

In their Europa League match, Arsenal held a moment of silence before the start of the second half against FC Zurich.

Arsenal held a moment of silence before the second half of their match vs. FC Zurich following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/fwAvZwKryO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 8, 2022

The Gunners released a statement of their own.

"Her Majesty gave remarkable service over eight decades to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and we join together with so many around the world in mourning her passing and wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family," the statement read.

Despite sporting events being postponed in the United Kingdom, the matches involving Manchester United West Ham and Arsenal in the Europa League went ahead.

At the moment, the Premier League has yet to make it official whether or not this weekend's round of fixtures will be postponed. Though there is a strong expectation they will be.