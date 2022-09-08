Premier League fixtures expected to be postponed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Premier League issued a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

What the league did not address, however, is whether or not this weekend's fixtures are going to take place. While many expect the matches to be postponed, there still has not been an official confirmation.

The EFL Championship, England's second-highest competition, did postpone the games that were set to be played on Friday.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed," their statement said.

A final decision regarding the Premier League is expected to come on Friday.