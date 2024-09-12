Preliminary investigation reveals possible cause of small plane crash near Schaumburg airport

An investigation is underway after a small airplane crashed near the Schaumburg Regional Airport in Roselle Wednesday morning.

At 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to the scene of a small airplane in a ditch near the airport, Schaumburg police said.

The plane had two occupants who were being evaluated by medical personnel, police added.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, a preliminary investigation showed the plane, a Piper PA-28-140, experienced a loss of engine power, leading to a "forced landing."

Irving Park Rd. was shut down at its intersection with Mitchell Blvd. following the crash.

"Emergency personnel are on scene," the post said. "Please take an alternative route to avoid heavy traffic."

Photos and video from the scene showed a small plane in the bushes on the side of a highway.

According to officials, the plane is in the jurisdiction of Roselle. Roselle authorities and the Illinois State Police were conducting an investigation, police said.

According to the Village of Schaumburg, the Schaumburg Regional Airport is general use general aviation airport at 905 W. Irving Park Rd. The airport is home to approximately 90 aircraft and handles about 45,000 operations per year, the village said.

No further information was available.