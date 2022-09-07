Pregnant Woman Previously Missing From South Side Safely Located, Police Say

A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been safely located after being reported missing from the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley has been "safely located and reunited with her family."

Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood after being last seen in her home in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street, police said.

Family members said that Ousley is six months pregnant with her first child.

“The window and opportunity to find her is sometimes slim,” said Teshima Holmes, prior to her daughter being found. “Being on these streets of Chicago is dangerous. I’ve been trying to get police to see if they can ping her location but so far nothing.”

According to police, Ousley was located safely as of 7:38 a.m. Tuesday.