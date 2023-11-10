Oak Brook

Pre-trial release denied for man suspected in armed robbery of woman and infant at Woodfield Mall

Jaquan Wilkins allegedly led police on pursuit in Oak Brook following the armed robbery before being taken into custody

A Chicago man who is accused in an armed robbery of a woman and her infant outside Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg before leading police officers on a pursuit Thursday afternoon has been denied pre-trial release, officials said.

28-year-old Jaquan Wilkins faces felony charges of illegal possession of a firearm, criminal damage to state supported property, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to authorities.

Police said that Wilkins was originally suspected to have committed an armed robbery of a woman and her infant in the parking lot of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Thursday afternoon before fleeing the scene.

Officials said that Oak Brook police were notified of the suspect's potential presence at the Oakbrook Center mall at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Officers located Wilkins' vehicle, a grey Mazda 6 and attempted to box Wilkins in before he allegedly fled the mall parking lot, heading eastbound on 22nd Street.

At this point, responding officers initiated a pursuit of Wilkins and observed him allegedly strike two other vehicles before continuing to flee westbound on I-88.

According to officials, Downers Grove police picked up pursuit of the vehicle on southbound Highland Avenue, where Wilkins continued to flee before law enforcement spiked his vehicle while fleeing eastbound on Ogden Avenue. Wilkins' vehicle eventually came to a stop after striking an unoccupied police vehicle.

At this time, Wilkins was taken into custody by Oak Brook police.

While fleeing on Ogden Avenue, authorities allege that Wilkins discarded a loaded firearm from the vehicle's window, which was later recovered by authorities.

According to officials, Wilkins was out on bond out of Will County on attempted murder and attempted battery charges that were filed prior to the SAFE-T Act, which took effect on Sept. 18.

Wilkins' next court appearance is slated for Dec. 4.

