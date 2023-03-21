2 Illinois Teens Killed While Sledding at Colorado Resort Identified

Two teens killed in a sledding accident in Colorado that were students at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Ill. have been identified by officials.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr were pronounced dead at the scene after landing on hard ice and suffering blunt force trauma.

They were 17 and 18 years old.

Paula Crane, superintendent of the Prairie Central school district in Fairbury, confirmed Monday that two students from Prairie Central High School died in a “tragic accident.” Fairbury is about 15 miles south of Pontiac in Livingston County

The young men were riding in tandem down the halfpipe at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Summit County when they launched off a large snowbank at the bottom, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The teens’ bodies have been turned over to the county coroner’s office, which will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Authorities did not release further details.

Copper Mountain Ski Resort, which lies roughly 75 miles west of Denver, is a popular draw for skiers and riders with over 2,500 acres of high alpine terrain.