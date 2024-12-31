Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark Northern Lights in the US on New Year's Eve

There’s a chance solar storms may bring northern lights to several northern U.S states just in time for the new year.

The sun expelled two bursts of plasma that are hurtling toward Earth and are expected to arrive early this week, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Once they arrive, they may spark colorful auroras Tuesday night in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.

Updated forecasts may be available as the event draws closer on NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

To spy the spectacle, wait for clear skies to get dark and then go outside, ideally away from bright city lights. Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year cycle, making solar surges and northern lights more frequent.

The active period is expected to last for at least another year, though scientists won’t know when solar activity peaked until months after the fact.

NOAA is monitoring this week’s solar storms for possible minor disruptions to high-frequency radio communications, which are used by airlines and amateur radio operators.

In May, NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning — it was the strongest storm in more than two decades, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. And in October, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when auroras appeared in unexpected places, including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.

Will the Northern Lights be visible in the Chicago area?

Unfortunately for Chicago-area residents, there is a pretty significant catch: Cloud cover or rain could end up obscuring the Northern Lights if they occur, potentially spoiling the show.

Iisha Scott has the latest forecast.

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights occur when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s upper atmosphere, with the resulting interaction displaying a wide variety of colors that can be seen across parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

There have been multiple instances this year of particularly strong geomagnetic storms that have made the Northern Lights visible across most of the continental United States, even as far south as Texas and Alabama.

These storms are occurring more frequently as the sun hits the “maximum phase” of its 11-year solar cycle, according to NASA. That phase sees the sun’s magnetic poles flip, with more sunspots and increased solar activity taking place, and can last for up to a year or more.