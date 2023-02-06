Powerball Jackpot Worth $747 Million Up for Grabs, and Here's Everything You Need to Know

It seems like only yesterday that a record Powerball jackpot was awarded, but incredibly no one has captured the top prize in the months following that drawing, and once again the payout that could be awarded Monday night is positively enormous.

According to Powerball officials, the current jackpot sits at $747 million, which would make it the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history if someone were to match all five numbers and the Powerball number.

This drawing comes on the heels of a $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot that was won by a single ticket sold in California in November of last year. That prize was the largest jackpot ever awarded in the history of U.S. lotteries.

That prize was one of several large victories notched in national lottery games in recent months, with a Maine resident earning a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot in early January.

In July 2022, an Illinois resident captured the largest lottery jackpot ever awarded in the Land of Lincoln when they matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball number in the $780.5 million Mega Millions drawing.

Other prizes are also available in the game, ranging from $4 all the way up to $1 million. Those prizes can also be boosted if players elect to purchase the $1 “Powerplay” option, which can multiple non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times their original value.

Tickets cost $2, and the drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased at most retailers, but can also be purchased through the Illinois Lottery's website or mobile app.

Here are the different ways you can win:

Match the Powerball: $4

Match one number and the Powerball: $4

Match two numbers and the Powerball: $7

Match three numbers: $7

Match three numbers and the Powerball: $100

Match four numbers: $100

Match four numbers and the Powerball: $50,000

Match five numbers: $1 million

Match five numbers and the Powerball: Jackpot prize

If no one wins Monday's drawing, the next one would be held on Wednesday night.