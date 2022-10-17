Powerball Jackpot Nears $500M for Monday Night's Drawing

Illinois lottery players have another chance to win big Monday night.

Because there was no winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to a stunning $480 million dollars. The cash value isn't quite as big, but still a hefty $242.2 million dollars, as stated on the Powerball website.

While there was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s drawing, one lucky person in Illinois bought a winning $50,000 ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery. Nationwide more than 985,000 tickets won cash prizes totaling more than $12.9 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 32, 37, 40, 58, 62 and red Powerball 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If won, Monday night's jackpot would mark the second largest Powerball prize claimed this year. The largest of 2022 - at least so far - was a $632.6 million jackpot hit on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The odds of winning it all are pretty slim - at 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. CT Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and can be viewed online.