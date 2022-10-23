Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $610 Million, 8th Largest Prize in Game History

Illinois lottery players have another shot at winning big.

The Powerball jackpot swelled to an estimated $610 million after Saturday's drawing produced no winners — and it will be up for grabs Monday.

The jackpot has been snowballing for 34 drawings, with its current cash value sitting at $292.6 million. Saturday night's Powerball prize was worth an estimated $580 million, boasting a cash value of $278.2 million.

If won, the current jackpot would mark the second largest Powerball prize claimed this year. So far, the largest sum collected in 2022 was a $632.6 million jackpot hit Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The jackpot also tallies as the eighth largest prize in game history. But, the odds of winning it all are pretty slim: 1 in 292.2 million.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots:

  1. $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016
  2. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019
  3. $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017
  4. $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021
  5. $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021
  6. $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018
  7. $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022
  8. $610 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022
  9. $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013
  10. $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012

Powerball drawings take place at 9:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

