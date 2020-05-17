power outages

Power Outages Cover Chicago Area Sunday Night

As heavy rain continues, ComEd works to fix vast power outages

APTOPIX Illinois Daily Life
AP

Over 1,000 ComEd customers in Cook County are without power after thunderstorms rolled through the area Sunday night, with heavy downpours and damaging winds across the region.

As of 9:38 p.m., 1,009 customers were without power in Cook County, according to the utility.

DuPage, Kendall and Kankakee counties have over 100 customers without power Sunday night.

Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez said residents in the South Loop area who have experienced power outages should see improvements by 10:15 p.m.

Attention South Loop residents who experienced a power outage around 7:50pm. ComEd is working to address this issue...

Posted by Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez 25th Ward Office on Sunday, May 17, 2020

The National Weather Service warned that flooded rivers and streams could continue to rise even after the rain moves out of the area.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday evening for parts of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

In Illinois, the flash flood warning was effective for Lake, Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Cook counties.

There was a flash flood warning in northwest Indiana's Lake county, with rainfall upwards of one to two inches per hour.

The flash flood warnings were in effect until 10:15 p.m. Sunday, but heavy rain is likely to continue through the night.

