Pothole Repairs to Keep Lanes Closed on I-55 in Suburban Bolingbrook Tuesday, Officials Say

Inconsistent weather conditions have caused serious pothole concerns on a section of Interstate 55 in suburban Bolingbrook, and the Department of Transportation says that two lanes of traffic will remain closed as crews try to repair the damage.

According to officials, the two right lanes of the Interstate 55 bridge over Illinois State Route 53 will remain closed on the outbound side of the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The left lane of the bridge, as well as the ramps, will remain open. While officials hope to have the roadway reopened later Tuesday, the weather could pose an issue.

According to a press release, emergency repairs were made to the bridge deck after the potholes became an issue on Monday, but time will be needed for concrete to set and to gain strength to stand up to highway traffic.

Officials say that the below-average temperatures in the area are slowing that process.

IDOT officials say that the section of the highway that is causing the ongoing issues is "approaching the end of its useful lifespan," and that reconstruction is taking place.