Strong storms possible for some parts of Chicago area Thursday. Here's where and when

Some parts of the Chicago area Thursday could see some scattered showers and strong storms, but most areas are expected to remain dry, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, Thursday's weather forecast calls for a partly sunny, very warm and humid day, with a high temperature of 87. Thursday is also expected to be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour, Roman added.

And though some showers may pop-up through the morning, the higher chances for rain and storms to the south comes in the afternoon, forecast models show.

Some scattered thunderstorms, mainly in Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana, could occur between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said. A few of those storms "may be strong to severe," the NWS added.

Very warm and humid start to today. Scat’d t-storms ~12-5pm southeast of I-55, a few may be strong to severe. Dry and pleasant Fri. though note the dangerous swim conditions forecast at IN beaches. Isol’d to widely sct’d showers and t-storms psbl Sat. PM and on Sun. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/YzhxZvaQwE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 20, 2023

According to the Storm Prediction Center, parts of Northwest Indiana including Newton, Jasper and Porter counties are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, with damaging wind and hail as the main threats. According to forecast models, these conditions are also expected to lead to building waves and dangerous swim conditions at Lake Michigan, particularly at Indiana beaches.

Friday is expected to remain dry, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with temperatures in the low 80s.

90 degree days are on the horizon, forecast models show, with humidity expected to build next week.