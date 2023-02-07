Potentially Damaging Winds Could Impact Chicago Area on Thursday

While many in the Chicago area are enjoying the reprieve from frigid temperatures at the beginning of this week, a system bringing potentially damaging winds could impact the region later this week.

According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the Thursday morning commute could be impacted by strong winds that are expected to persist through the afternoon.

While the entire Chicago area is expected to experience strong wind gusts as part of the event, areas south of I-80 can anticipate to see the strongest of the system, with gusts above 50 miles per hour possible in Kankakee County.

At its peak, the winds could cause damage to buildings and scattered power outages. A high wind watch is currently in effect for Thursday in Kankakee County, in addition to Ford, Iroquois and Livingston counties.

The system follows a widespread rainfall event that is expected Wednesday evening, which could transform into scattered thunderstorms early Thursday morning.

[3:45 PM 2/7/2023] We’re monitoring a potential for damaging winds Thursday morning and afternoon, especially south of I-80 where a High Wind Watch is in effect. Winds strong enough to cause tree damage and scattered power outages are possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dr8NZezTFJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 7, 2023

The precipitation is expected to transition into a wintry mix for much of the northern part of the state, although no meaningful accumulations are currently expected.