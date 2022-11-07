Potential Cubs Targets Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts Hit Free Agency

By Tim Stebbins

Potential Cubs targets Correa, Bogaerts become free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs are expected to explore the free agent shortstop class this offseason, and two more big names have officially hit the market.

Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts have opted out of their contracts with the Twins and Red Sox, respectively. They join a free agent class already including All-Star shortstops Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson.

The Correa and Bogaerts opt-out decisions were expected. Both are positioned to land long-term deals in free agency.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with Minnesota last offseason with opt outs after 2022 and 2023. 

He had a good season with Minnesota, hitting .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs in 136 games while being named a Gold Glove finalist.

The Cubs were connected to Correa during his free agency last winter but didn’t make an offer before he signed with the Twins.

Bogaerts had three years and $60 million remaining on his deal with Boston. He earned his fourth All-Star nod in 2022, hitting .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games.

While the offseason is officially underway, the earliest players can sign with new teams is Thursday.

