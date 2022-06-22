Potential Cubs-Aaron Judge Pairing Gets Cold Water Thrown on It

Report throws cold water on potential Judge-Cubs pairing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

So much for Kap’s offseason dream addition for the Cubs.

NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, who wants no free agent more for the Cubs this coming offseason than Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, is going to be disappointed if ESPN’s Buster Olney’s sources are right.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Olney laid out seven potential fits (other than New York) this winter for Judge, when he’s set to hit free agency for the first time, including the Cubs. But a “rival evaluator” threw ice cold water on that possibility.

“He wants to win,” the rival evaluator told Olney. “He’s not going to sign with a loser like the Cubs are right now. I don’t see him signing up for the rebuild.”

Judge hinted at that in a conversation with NBC Sports Chicago this month, when asked whether the Cubs’ spending behavior and willingness to rebuild compared to the perennially aggressive Yankees would make a difference in his addition.

“It may,” Judge said. “But I haven’t even thought about that yet. I’ve got a lot on my plate the next couple months.”

RELATED: Asking Aaron Judge (for a friend) about free agency, Cubs

Judge, who has an arbitration hearing scheduled Friday, already turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from New York.

The 6-foot-7 slugger is putting together a career year for the MLB-leading Yankees and will be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, if not the highest in demand.

Whether Judge would consider the Cubs, with where they are in their rebuild, this probably won't be the offseason they hand out the biggest contract in franchise history

Sorry, Kap.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.