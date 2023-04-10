Potential Bears Draft Target John Michael Schmitz Attends White Sox Game

Potential Bears draft target attends White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Was a future Bear in the crowd for Monday's White Sox game?

Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz attended Chicago's road victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Schmitz is a Flossmoor, Illinois, native and apparently a White Sox fan, as well.

First sox game of the year! Lets get a big W! @whitesox pic.twitter.com/bPMnviNiEh — John Michael Schmitz (@jmschmitz1999) April 10, 2023

Schmitz was already a popular 2023 NFL Draft prospect among Bears fans, but his White Sox fandom has endeared him to them even more.

Schmitz, who stands 6-foot-3.5 and weighs 301 pounds, was a three-year starter with the Gophers. After being named to the Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021, the 24-year-old redshirt senior earned First Team All-Big Ten and All-American honors this past season.

Schmitz projects to be a Day 2 pick, where the Bears hold two second-rounders (Nos. 53 and 61) and one third-rounder (No. 64).