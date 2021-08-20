Posting a Back-to-School Photo on Social Media? Read This First, Police Say

As school gets back in session for many districts around Illinois and the Chicago area, social media feeds have lit up with smiling first-day-of-school photos.

Before you post your own back-to-school photo, though, you should consider what you're revealing, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The suburban Chicago sheriff's office noted five things not to include when posting photos of your child on social media.

"THINK BEFORE YOU SHARE," the office noted in a reminder to parents.

These photos often reveal "personal information about your child," according to the post. "This information - school name, classroom, grade, age, etc. - can all be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger your child, family, or finances."

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said the following five things should never be included in your post: school name; age of child; teacher's name and grade; identifying features of child, such as height and weight; and "overly personal information (think items related to passwords or security question answers, etc."

"No matter your privacy settings or friends list," the sheriffs office said, "it's best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum."