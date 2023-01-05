Postal Workers Robbed at Gunpoint Within Minutes of One Another on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police and federal officials are investigating after two postal workers were robbed at gunpoint within 10 minutes of one another on the city’s Far South Side Thursday.

According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 400 block of 117th Street at approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

A 49-year-old woman was standing outside when a dark-colored SUV pulled up to her location, and a man inside got out and pointed a weapon at her.

Police say the woman surrendered her property, and the suspect fled the scene.

Just 10 minutes later in the 11700 block of South Halsted, a 68-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle when a dark-colored SUV pulled up, and a man once again got out and pointed a weapon at him.

Police say that the victim complied with the robber’s demands, and the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in either case.

According to USPS officials, postal inspectors are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call their 24/7 hotline at 877-876-2455.