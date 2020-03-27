Brighton Park

Postal Worker Shot, Wounded While Delivering Mail in Brighton Park: Police

The employee was delivering mail at about 2:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 40th Street

NBC Connecticut

A postal worker was among two people shot Friday afternoon in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 47-year-old USPS employee was delivering mail about 2:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 40th Street when he heard gunfire and was struck in the cheek, Chicago police said.

Another man, 21, was hit by gunfire in his thigh, police said.

Local

coronavirus 31 mins ago

Aurora Mayor, Police Chief Test Positive for Coronavirus

coronavirus 2 hours ago

12 University of Illinois Hospital Nurses Test Positive for Coronavirus

Paramedics brought them to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were initially listed in critical condition, police said. Their conditions were later upgraded to good condition.

Both men did not see where the shots came from, police said. No arrests have been made.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Brighton Parkpostal worker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us