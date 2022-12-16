Postal Thefts Lead to Calls for Removing USPS Collection Mailboxes

United States Postal Service collection mailboxes have become a center of controversy, as calls for their removal are growing amid reports of recent postal thefts in the Chicago area.

Naperville Police alerted residents about a series of thefts that have targeted the blue mailboxes in the community. As of Dec. 13, police said they tracked at least nine break-ins at collection mailboxes over the course of two months, adding they have identified 25 victims.

According to police, people are stealing mail, then using checks to commit identity theft. Residents in Chicago neighborhood's of Garfield Ridge reported similar incidents in October, saying they became a victim of check washing, a form of fraud where scammers steal, fake and forge mailed checks.

According to Frank Albergo, head of the Postal Police Officers Association, the blue collection mailboxes continue to be a target for thieves. Albergo said he supports the removal of the mailboxes.

“The blue collection boxes are being hit over and over again," Albergo said. "Postal customers need to walk into the post office and mail their letters. Of course, it’s inconvenient, but at this point, the Inspection Service cannot guarantee the security of the mail when in those blue boxes. Blue boxes have been a slice of Americana which unfortunately can no longer be trusted.”

Police in Naperville have advised residents who plan on mailing checks or any other valuables to use mail drop locations inside of post offices rather than the blue mailboxes. Police in Niles have also issued similar advice.

Small business owner Heidi Sweet said she thought the blue mailboxes were safe and secure. She mailed checks to a vendor, dropping them into a collection mailbox outside of the Niles Post Office. But Sweet later discovered that the checks never made it to their intended destination. She said the checks were ultimately stolen and endorsed by a third party.

Sweet told NBC 5 her days of using the collection mailboxes are over, adding that they should be taken out of service.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has tips to help avoid mail theft and how to report it if it occurs: