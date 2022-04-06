Post Malone, Young Thug, Playboi Carti to Headline Chicago Hip Hop Festival Summer Smash

Hip hop artists such as Post Malone, Young Thug, Gunna and Playboi Carti are slated to headline Chicago's Summer Smash Festival this June in Douglass Park.

Summer Smash announced its 3-day concert lineup Tuesday, which features other stars like Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, 2 Chainz, Trippie Redd, Rico Nasty and Lil Tecca, among others.

Here's the full lineup:

Tickets on sale Friday at 10am on https://t.co/2sLibeJ5Yo - RT for a chance to win 2 GA 3 Day Passes! pic.twitter.com/d4VpbEvmkd — The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash (@thesummersmash) April 6, 2022

Sponsored by Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, the hip hop festival will run from June 17-19 and feature over 60 music acts, according to organizers.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. here. Three-day passes will start at $275, and VIP tickets will also be available.

“Our team is always striving to improve and elevate the festival experience, so we can’t wait to show our fans what we have in store this summer including bigger music acts performing on bigger stages, plus more food trucks, improved amenities, and more art installations than ever before. We’ve leveled up the entire experience," said Summer Smash Festival Director Berto Solorio.