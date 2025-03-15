Possibly severe storms approach Chicago area as dangerously high winds to persist into Saturday

After a day of near record-high temperatures and sunny skies, the Chicago area is bracing for possibly severe storms and dangerously high winds heading into Saturday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for all Illinois counties of the Chicago area until 2 a.m. Saturday, with a wind advisory also in effect until 7 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for portions of northern and northeast IL until 2 AM CDT. Note storms are still 3-4 hours away, but now is the time to begin monitoring the weather and make sure your prepared including have multiple ways to get warnings! #ILwx https://t.co/HczztijY9s — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 14, 2025

The system of storms is approaching the region from the west, with large swaths of the Midwest under an enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather.

The primary threat in the approaching system is dangerous winds, with the National Weather Service warning of the possibility of scattered wind gusts reaching up to 80 miles per hour.

Possibly severe storms and dangerous winds are approaching the Chicago area, with high winds persisting through Saturday.

While wind will be the primary threat to prepare for, a few isolated tornadoes and scattered hail up to two inches in diameter are both possible.

As the worst of the conditions are likely to impact the region while many people are asleep, officials are advising residents to remain vigilant and prepared.

"We just need to be ready for potential power outages, and the way to do that is to keep things charged. Keep the devices charged up, make sure you have a way to receive warnings and alerts," NBC Chicago meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Experts are also advising residents with patio furniture or other large outdoor items to secure them, as they could cause major damage to surrounding areas if they're swept up in the wind.

Residents should be prepared to seek shelter in the event of a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.

"Once you get that weather warning, which you usually get through a weather alert, that means you need to seek shelter," Connie Esparza of the American Red Cross said.

The current wind advisory will be immediately followed by a high wind warning, with southwesterly gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible for Saturday morning.

The warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., covering the time that the Chicago River dyeing is scheduled, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

Another wind advisory will then take effect from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible during that time. The Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade is slated to step off at 12 p.m.