Possible Suspect Wounded, Officer Unharmed After Exchange of Gunfire During Carjacking

An off-duty Chicago police officer was unharmed after an exchange of gunfire with a suspect during a carjacking in Calumet Heights Thursday evening, according to police.

Officials said an off-duty officer was near her vehicle just before 6:05 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue when at least three perpetrators approached her and demanded her vehicle and property.

Police said during the encounter, both the officer and at least one of the suspects opened fire, with a possible suspect sustaining a gunshot wound.

According to fire officials, the officer was taken to Christ Hospital to be checked out, but was unharmed physically following the incident.

Police said a possible suspect was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. It is not confirmed if this individual was the suspect in the shooting, as this person was not transported by the Chicago Fire Department.

Earlier today, the Cook County Sheriff's Office announced an expansion into a crackdown on carjackings, aiming to deter theft and aid law enforcement in identifying stolen vehicles.

The officer who opened fire will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting.