Possible Shooting Reported at Bunn-O-Matic Warehouse in Springfield: Report

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr.

A shooting has been reported at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, according to NBC affiliate station WAND.

The Sangamon County Sheriff said officers were called out for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Friday, WAND reported.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or if authorities were searching for a suspect. A heavy police presence could be seen in the area.

The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr.

WAND reports Stevenson Dr. was blocked from 13th Street to Alice.

Check back for more on this developing story.

