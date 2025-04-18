Possible Senate candidates anxiously await Dick Durbin's decision on reelection

At least four Democrats are interested in running for Dick Durbin's U.S. Senate seat if he retires. They were quietly waiting in the wings, but as time ticks away, the lack of an announcement from Illinois' senior senator is pushing the potential candidates out from the shadows.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton both showed up Thursday to meet with Cook County Democratic committee people, who have been meeting this week with potential candidates for the 2026 election.

Their visits were casual without any official speeches. However, it’s no secret they both want to run if Durbin retires.

"Sen. Durbin has earned more than enough grace from the people of Illinois for him to be able to make a decision on his own timetable about whatever he decides to do," said Krishnamoorthi, who is from Schaumburg.

"I always am going to start by saying how much I respect Sen. Durbin, and so he will decide what he wants to do. There is no opening right now," Stratton said.

Durbin was expected to make an announcement about his political future in January, but three months later, his team has still not indicated when he will make his announcement. At the end of his current term, Durbin -- the second top Democrat in Senate leadership -- will have spent nearly 30 years in the U.S. Senate.

Campaign finance records show Durbin raised only about $43,000 in the first quarter of this year, likely a sign that he will retire.

"As an elected official and somebody who has served now as lieutenant governor for six and a half years and a state representative before that, elected officials always think about what other ways that we can have an impact on our state," Stratton said.

The primary is eleven months away, so those who want his job are already campaigning behind the scenes. The candidates are raising money, conducting polls and meeting with party leaders to lobby for support.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly is also eyeing the Senate race.

"This is a very personal decision, and whatever (Durbin) decides is what he decides and I'm supportive of it," said Kelly, who lives in the south suburbs.

Kelly, along with Krishnamoorthi and Stratton recently met with Rock Island Democrats at their annual dinner.

"I served statewide when I was Alexi (Giannoulias)'s Chief of Staff. I ran statewide when I ran for treasurer many moons ago, and then, I was the party chair. So, I've been to a lot of places in the state of Illinois and know a lot of people. I lived downstate on and off for 20 years," Kelly said.

One more Democrat, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood from Naperville, is also a potential candidate.

Krishnamoorthi has a $19 million war chest, the most of the four Democratic candidates. It appears he's been working on his campaign messaging should Durbin not run again.

"We've got to unify. We've got to be strong. We've got to take on Trump. There's nothing more important right now than coming together and making sure that we stand up to Donald Trump," Krishnamoorthi said.

Questions still remain about who Democratic Party leaders would support if Durbin retires. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is waiting for both Durbin and Gov. JB Pritzker to make decisions about their political futures.

“I spoke with both the governor and the senior senator from Illinois, and neither was prepared to share their intentions regarding their re-election," Preckwinkle said.