Possible Engine Issue Prompts O'Hare-Bound Flight to Land at South Bend Airport

A possible engine issued forced a United Express flight headed for Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to make an unexpected landing at South Bend International Airport Saturday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crew of United Express Flight 3803, operated by Air Wisconsin, reported the possible engine issue at 7:42 p.m. while enroute to O'Hare from Pensacola International Airport in Florida.

As a result, the plane was diverted to the airport in South Bend, Indiana, and landed without incident at 8:13 p.m. EST, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The FAA is expected to conduct an investigation.