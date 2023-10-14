Portion of US 30 closed in Plainfield Township due to ‘criminal investigation:' Will County Sheriff

Drivers were advised to avoid a portion of U.S. 30 in unincorporated Plainfield Township on Saturday afternoon due to a "criminal investigation."

In a Facebook post at 2:37 p.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting an investigation in the area of Plainfield Road, U.S. 30, and Lily Cache Road. One lane of Plainfield Road was shut down as police remained on scene.

The sheriff's office said traffic delays were possible for the "next several hours" and people should avoid the area if possible. There was no danger to the public, authorities said.

Additional details on the incident were expected to be provided at a later time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.