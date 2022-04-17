1 in Custody After Barricade Situation in Schaumburg: Officials

One person was taken into custody following a barricade situation Sunday evening in Schaumburg, authorities said.

In a tweet at approximately 8:40 p.m., the village of Schaumburg said police were on scene of a barricaded subject in the 100 block of Waterbury, but the incident had been resolved.

The person was said to be in custody, but it wasn't immediately clear if they were facing charges.

Schaumburg Road was closed from Summit to Roselle roads while police worked on scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.