Portion of Lake Shore Drive Would Get New Name Under Amended Proposal

A proposed City Council ordinance has been revised to rename a stretch of Lake Shore Drive in honor of the man who is regarded by many historians as the first non-Indigenous settler of the city of Chicago.

The ordinance was initially introduced by 17th Ward Ald. David Moore and co-sponsored by several other Chicago City Council members to rename the iconic roadway after Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, who arrived in Chicago in 1790 and was likely the first permanent non-Native American settler of the area.

According to the language of the initial ordinance, proposed in 2019, Lake Shore Drive would be renamed "Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive" from Hollywood Boulevard, located in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, to the South 71st Street merge on the South Side.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Moore agreed to limit the proposal to Outer Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to 67th, just impacting the city's harbors and not changing the addresses of businesses or residences along LSD.

The Sun-Times also reported that Ald. Howard Brookins, chairman of the transportation committee, agreed to vote on the issue in the spring.

Point du Sable arrived at the mouth of the Chicago River in 1790 and established a property near what is now Michigan Avenue. He sold his property in 1800, according to researchers, but the area where he settled is now marked by historic markers along the Chicago River.

If the roadway is renamed, it would be the second prominent street to be renamed in the city in recent years. Congress Parkway was recently re-christened as Ida B. Wells Drive after the famous journalist and activist who helped found the NAACP.