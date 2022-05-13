dusable lake shore drive

Portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed Due to Crash Near Museum Campus

centro_medico_rio_piedras_2342476543389745115asfd1

The southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Driver were temporarily shut down during the Friday afternoon rush hour following a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

All southbound lanes were blocked at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. due to an accident, according to a tweet from Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.

Traffic was backed up to Oakwood Boulevard as police remained on scene, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

dusable lake shore drivelake shore driveJean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us