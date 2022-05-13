Portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive Closed Due to Crash Near Museum Campus

The southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Driver were temporarily shut down during the Friday afternoon rush hour following a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

All southbound lanes were blocked at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. due to an accident, according to a tweet from Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.

Traffic was backed up to Oakwood Boulevard as police remained on scene, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.