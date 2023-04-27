Portillo's Will Open 3 New Restaurants in the Chicago Area, But 1 is Different From the Rest

Portillo's is set to soon open three new Chicago-area restaurants, but one of them will be quite different from the others.

That's because the Rosemont location will be one of only two Portillo's restaurants to offer pick-up only for customers.

According to a press release from the chain, all three stores will be located in Chicago’s suburbs, with the new location in Rosemont eliminating dine-in for customers.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our footprint in Illinois, so we can bring our delicious Chicago-style street food to even more guests throughout Chicagoland,” CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement.

The Rosemont location, located in the 1000 block of West Higgins Road, will have drive-thru lanes and a pick-up window, the company said.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Portillo’s into Rosemont this year,” Mayor Brad Stephens said. “I’m ready to wait in the drive-thru line.”

Portillo's opened its first pick-up only restaurant at U.S. 30 and Larkin Avenue in Joliet last year.

Known for its hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads and desserts, the legendary Chicago restaurant chain operates dozens of locations in the Chicago area and Midwest, as well as Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

In addition to Rosemont, Portillo's also plans to open locations in Algonquin and Cicero, both with 7,800-square foot dining rooms and seating for more than 200 diners, according to the company.

The Algonquin location will be at Randall Road and Corporate Parkway, and the Cicero restaurant will be in the 3300 block of South Cicero Avenue.

All three locations are expected to open later this year and will give diners an exclusive opportunity.

According to Portillo's, diners will be given the chance to sign up for “sneak-peek” meals at the new restaurants before they open to the public -- and all free of charge.

More details can be found here.