Portillo's to open restaurant in Cicero early next month, their 45th in Illinois

One of the Chicago area's most beloved local restaurant chains is giving residents another spot to stop for Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs and iconic chocolate cake.

Earlier this week, Portillo's announced that a new location will be opening early next month in Cicero, marking the chain's 45th location in their home state of Illinois.

The Cicero restaurant, located at 3300 South Cicero Avenue, will be the 79th Portillo's location to open nationwide and is slated to open at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

With 7,800 square feet of space and located just a few miles from Midway International Airport, the Cicero restaurant will feature a retro garage theme and seating for more than 200 people in addition to the Portillo's signature double drive-thru lane, the company announced.

Late last month, Portillo's announced plans to vastly expand throughout the country, aiming to open nearly 1,000 locations over the next 20 years.