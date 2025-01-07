Portillo's to open new, non-traditional restuarant in the Chicago suburbs

Portillo's, the iconic Chicago-area restuarant known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chocolate cake and shakes, is opening a new location in the suburbs -- but this one isn't your typical Portillo's dine-in eatery.

The new restuarant, located at 20 Orland Square Drive in Orland Square, will open to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, according to a release. According to officials, the location will be for "pick-up only" -- the third of its kind in Illinois.

"Unlike traditional restaurants, the new Portillo’s Pick Up in Orland Park does not have an indoor dining room," the release said. "Instead, the smaller-footprint restaurant features the brand’s new Restaurant of the Future design with two drive-thru lanes, as well as an inside pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com, through the Portillo’s app or third-party delivery platforms."

Despite the smaller footprint of the new restaurant, guests can still expect to find a full menu of Portillo's staples such as Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake at the new spot, the release said.

The Orland Park locations joins two other suburban Chicago pick-up only locations in Rosemont and Joliet, the release said. Overall, the franchise has more than 90 restaurants across 10 states.

In 2023, Portillo's announced it would only accept cashless payments in drive-thru lanes. It wasn't immediately clear if the new Portillo's Pick Up in Orland Park would take cash, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.