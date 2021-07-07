portillos

Portillo's to Open First Ever Pick-Up, Delivery-Only Restaurant

A new Portillo's restaurant opening in suburban Joliet will offer its classic Chicago favorites solely by pick-up or delivery.

Located at Larkin Avenue and Route 30, Portillo's Pick-Up is the first of its kind for the chain, providing three lanes of cars to pick up everything from cake shakes and hot dogs to Italian beef sandwiches and French fries.

Customers can order online or through the app for pick-up, catering or delivery, Portillo's said in a release.

Portillo's will "soon" be hiring people to join their Speed Team, which will deliver orders from the Joliet spot.

The restaurant did not provide specific information as to when the new location would open.

