Portillo's to Hire Hundreds of Delivery Drivers For Chain's New Self-Delivery Service

Portillo's will soon start delivering Chicago-style favorites using its own service, the company announced this week.

The Chicago-based hot dog and Italian beef chain said it plans to launch its own "self-delivery program" and hire hundreds of drivers across the company to deliver orders made through Portillo's website and app.

Several delivery drivers will be hired for each of Portillo's 62 restaurants, according to the chain, and will be able to earn tips on top of a base salary. Drivers also will be cross-trained inside the restaurant.

"Delivery has been one of the fast-growing arms of the Portillo’s business, and the chain foresees continued growth in the delivery sphere," the company said in a statement. "Portillo’s is currently partnered with third-party delivery companies DoorDash and UberEats, and it will continue to use those platforms to serve fans as well."

Those interested in becoming a Portillo’s delivery driver can visit the chain's career site. According to the company, "Drivers must be at least 18 years of age, have a vehicle, have a valid driver’s license, and must be able to show proof of insurance."