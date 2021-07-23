Portillo's Reveals How Most Customers Order Their Hot Dogs

Chicago-staple Portillo's revealed in a social media post how most of their customers order their hot dogs.

According to local fast food chain, 53% of people order their Portillo's hot dog Chicago-style, while 34% order it as "one of the other 127 possibly combinations of toppings."

The pie chart showed that 9% of people order a hot dog with ketchup only and 4% order it plain.

The survey results come during National Hot Dog Week, when Portillo's has been posting photos of fans' canines with gear from the restaurant, as well as selling shirts.

In another social media post this week, Portillo's revealed that the biggest hot dog fans outside of Illinois live in California, Texas, Florida, Colorado and Michigan.

In 1963, Dick Portillo took the first Portillo's hot dog stand to suburban Villa Park, named "The Dog House." Now, the restaurant chain has more than 60 locations across the county, according to the website.

Portillo's has historically been known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad, fries and chocolate cake, among other favorites.