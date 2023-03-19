Portillo's to Open Pick-Up Only Location in Rosemont

Portillo's is expanding once again with a new pick-up only location in suburban Rosemont, the chain's second restaurant under the concept.

Known for its hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads and desserts, the legendary Chicago restaurant chain operates dozens of locations in the Chicago area and Midwest, as well as Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

The Rosemont restaurant will be located at the corner of Mannheim and Higgins roads and feature a drive-thru plus delivery and pick up options, but won't have a traditional dining room, according to a post on the village of Rosemont's website. Portillo's opened its first pick-up only restaurant at U.S. 30 and Larkin Avenue in Joliet last year.

An opening date for the Rosemont location hasn't been announced.