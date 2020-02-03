Portillo’s Hitting the Road With ‘Beef Bus’ Food Truck

Chicagoans can now share the goodness known as Portillo's with your family and friends across the country.

Yes, we're talking about the Chicago-style hot dogs, tasty Italian Beef sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries and much, much more.

Portillo's announced Monday the launch of an online voting campaign to determine which cities its "Beef Bus" should stop in. Voters can nominate any location in the 48 contiguous states, according to a news release.

“We receive thousands of messages each month from our fans across the nation asking us to bring Portillo’s to their city,” said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. “Through our new Beef Bus voting campaign, guests will be in the driver seat. Whether you’re a former Chicagoan living in Louisville, or a fan looking to put their town on the map, your vote will count.”

It’s the 2nd most important vote you'll make in 2020 and it’s up to YOU to decide where the Portillo’s Food Truck should serve up hot dogs, Italian beef, & cheese fries next. Cast your vote & tag your friends to bring Chicago-style glory to you! https://t.co/yK0N4hwzPa pic.twitter.com/s3o5qvdO6E — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) February 3, 2020

The "Beef Bus" will begin its nationwide tour on Feb. 6 with a visit to the Florida State Fair in Tampa. Portillo's fans can track the food truck's journey on Instagram and Twitter.