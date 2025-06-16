Beloved Chicago fast-food chain Portillo's is making some changes to their brand-new breakfast menu.

It all starts Tuesday, according to Portillo's.

Initially, the chain tested the new menu at select restaurants. Now, Portillo's is offering breakfast at five new locations: Skokie, Summit, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights and the North Side of Chicago.

In addition to more locations, the chain is also adding a new menu item. Alongside the existing options, a maple sausage and egg croissant will also be offered.

Here are all of locations that serve Portillos's breakfast:

Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL

Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL

Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL

Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL

Summit – 5532 S Harlem Ave, Summit, IL

Skokie – 9400 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL

Glendale Heights – 235 North Ave, Glendale Heights, IL

Harwood Heights – 7308 W Lawrence Ave, Harwood Heights, IL

Addison & Kimball – 3343 W Addison Street, Chicago, IL

Here is a full list of the Portillo's breakfast options:

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese – A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread. Pepper, Egg & Cheese – A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread. Bacon, Egg & Cheese – A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant. Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant - For when you need both sweet and savory, packed with scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage and drizzled with maple syrup resting on a buttery, flaky croissant

Stan’s Donuts Collaboration Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting.

Morning Sides Loaded Scramble – A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast. Hash Brown Bites – Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go. Fresh Fruit Cup – A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day.

Metropolis Coffee – Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream. Vanilla Iced Coffee – A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream.

– Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Italian Beef for Breakfast – Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.

– Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite. Breakfast Meal Deals – Value-conscious guests can enjoy a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for just $7.99.

Read more about Portillos's breakfast here.