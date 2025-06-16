Beloved Chicago fast-food chain Portillo's is making some changes to their brand-new breakfast menu.
It all starts Tuesday, according to Portillo's.
Initially, the chain tested the new menu at select restaurants. Now, Portillo's is offering breakfast at five new locations: Skokie, Summit, Glendale Heights, Harwood Heights and the North Side of Chicago.
In addition to more locations, the chain is also adding a new menu item. Alongside the existing options, a maple sausage and egg croissant will also be offered.
Here are all of locations that serve Portillos's breakfast:
- Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL
- Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL
- Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL
- Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL
- Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL
- Summit – 5532 S Harlem Ave, Summit, IL
- Skokie – 9400 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL
- Glendale Heights – 235 North Ave, Glendale Heights, IL
- Harwood Heights – 7308 W Lawrence Ave, Harwood Heights, IL
- Addison & Kimball – 3343 W Addison Street, Chicago, IL
Here is a full list of the Portillo's breakfast options:
- Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
- Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese – A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread.
- Pepper, Egg & Cheese – A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese – A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant.
- Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant - For when you need both sweet and savory, packed with scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage and drizzled with maple syrup resting on a buttery, flaky croissant
- Stan’s Donuts Collaboration
- Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting.
- Morning Sides
- Loaded Scramble – A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast.
- Hash Brown Bites – Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go.
- Fresh Fruit Cup – A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day.
- Metropolis Coffee – Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo.
- Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream.
- Vanilla Iced Coffee – A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream.
- Italian Beef for Breakfast – Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.
- Breakfast Meal Deals – Value-conscious guests can enjoy a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for just $7.99.
Read more about Portillos's breakfast here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.