Portillo's Drive-Thru Ordering Change Starts Monday. Here's What That Means For You

Starting this week, Portillo's customers can expect a significant change at the restaurant chain's popular drive-thru lanes.

As of Monday, Jan. 16, Portillo's locations will no longer accept cash payments in the drive-thru to help speed up the ordering process and to make the experience safer for Portillo's employees, the chain said.

"The safety of Portillo's team members and more efficient operations to benefit restaurant guests were the main drivers behind the change," a Portillo's spokesperson told NBC Chicago.

It's a big update to a system that has become renowned among Chicago-area residents for its uniqueness and efficiency.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to Portillo's, Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are all accepted as methods of payment for drive-thru customers.

Cash payments are still accepted for customers who enter the restaurant to pay for their food.

The chain said the majority of drive-thru customers already pay with a debit or credit card and there are no plans to switch to a cashless-only system for inside the restaurant.

Originally based exclusively in the Chicago area, Portillo's now has locations in Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Florida, Arizona and California.