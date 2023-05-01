Portillo's Adds New Menu Item to Restaurants Nationwide — and It's Now Available

Portillo's is debuting a new menu item at restaurants across the country and it's a bit different from the Chicago-style staples the chain is known for.

The fast-casual restaurant chain will now offer a "Rodeo Burger," just in time for summer.

The classic 1/3-pound char-broiled burger on a brioche bun topped with bacon, red onion, onion rings, melted American cheese and Portillo's "tangy BBQ sauce." The bacon is the newest element to the burger that has Portillo's telling customers to "saddle up."

According to the company, it's a new, thicker and crispier bacon.

“Who doesn’t love bacon? We already had good bacon, but now it’s even better,” Garrett Kern, Portillo’s vice president of strategy and culinary, said in a statement. “We’ve also got one of the best burgers out there. Top it with our own barbecue sauce, our amazing onion rings and this delicious new bacon. Our team members already love it and can’t wait for both our loyal fans and new guests to rush in and try it.”

The new burger is already available in restaurants and for online ordering or delivery through the chain's app.

Portillo's said ahead of the launch, it brought the new burger to Bacon, Indiana, for a taste test, "treating the town to burgers."

"The Bacon-ites loved the Rodeo Burger so much that they gave Portillo’s an honorary key to the city," the company said in a release.

The new burger comes as the chain prepares to expand in the Chicago area, launching another new concept.

Portillo's is set to soon open three new Chicago-area restaurants, including its second-ever pick-up only location.

According to a press release from the chain, all three stores will be located in Chicago’s suburbs, with a new location in Rosemont eliminating dine-in for customers.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our footprint in Illinois, so we can bring our delicious Chicago-style street food to even more guests throughout Chicagoland,” CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement.

The Rosemont location, located in the 1000 block of West Higgins Road, will have drive-thru lanes and a pick-up window, the company said.

Portillo's opened its first pick-up only restaurant at U.S. 30 and Larkin Avenue in Joliet last year.

Known for its hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads and desserts, the legendary Chicago restaurant chain operates dozens of locations in the Chicago area and Midwest, as well as Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

In addition to Rosemont, Portillo's also plans to open locations in Algonquin and Cicero, both with 7,800-square foot dining rooms and seating for more than 200 diners, according to the company.

All three locations are expected to open later this year and will give diners an exclusive opportunity.

More details can be found here.