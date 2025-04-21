A pork product sold at Aldi stores nationwide is being recalled because it may contain pieces of metal, according to a public health alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The alert, issued Saturday, warned that pork carnitas products shipped to Aldi stores nationwide "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of metal."

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that during routine process checks they found equipment damage that may have contaminated the carnitas products with pieces of metal," the alert stated.

According to the USDA, the fully cooked products were produced April 1-2 and have an establishment number of "Est. 46049."

Officials said there have been no confirmed reports of injuries so far associated with the recall and the product is no longer available for sale. Still, some products may remain in customers' refrigerators or freezers.

The product label includes:

16-oz. sleeved tray packages containing "Pork Carnitas SEASONED & SEARED PORK WITH JUICES SLOW COOKED WITH CITRUS" with "USE BY" dates "06/30/2025" or "07/01/2025" printed on the side of the packaging.

Anyone who purchased the product is being urged not to consume it and to instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Aldi is headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.