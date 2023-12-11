Popular Texas gas station chain Buc-ee's opens first Missouri location

Buc-ee's, the fan-favorite mega convenience store and gas station chain, marked the grand opening of its first Missouri location to much excitement on Monday.

People lined up before sunrise for the chance to be among the first customers at the 53,000-square-foot travel center along Interstate 44 in North Springfield.

The Texas-based company operates around 40 locations, mainly across the South, and attracts tourists from all over the nation to experience its food, snacks and merchandise extravagance. Among its highlights are a beef jerky bar, fresh brisket and even an in-house bakery.

Buc-ee's has expanded outside the South in recent years, but hasn't branched into Illinois just yet. The company holds the title for operating the world's largest convenience store, it's 74,000-square-foot location in Sevierville, Tennessee, which opened this past summer.

The chain in March announced it would be expanding into Wisconsin, with a travel center in the village of DeForest, about 16 miles north of Madison. An opening date hasn't been announced.