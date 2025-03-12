Popular suburban steakhouse opens new Chicago location

A popular suburban steakhouse with two locations on the North Shore just opened a new restaurant in Chicago.

Sophia Steak, from Ballyhoo Hospitality, recently opened its third location in the city, in the One Chicago Building at 748 N. State. St. The new Chicago location -- downstairs from Ballyhoo's Petit Pomeroy -- opened to the public Thursday, March 6.

The steakhouse, founded by hospitality veterans Ryan O'Donnell, Jon Farrer and Glen Keefer, first opened its doors in Wilmette in 2020, quickly becoming the "neighborhood's go-to steakhouse," Ballyhoo's website said. It added a Lake Forest location in 2022, followed by the newest spot in Chicago in 2025.

The restaurant's menu boasts expertly prepared states, fresh seafood, nightly specials and more than a dozen wines by the glass, the site said.

The hospitality group operates a number of restaurants in the city and suburbs, including Italian-American spot Denucci's, in Lincoln Park, which recently opened an outpost in Highland Park followed by a Hinsdale location coming soon, the website said. Ballyhoo, with four restaurants across Winnetka and Wilmette, is also set to open two more restaurants in the northern suburbs, including Zenzi Den and Jackman & Co in Glenview, the site said.