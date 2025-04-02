Popular seafood boil in Chicago named ‘Best Seafood' in Illinois by Yelp

A seafood boil in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood was just named as the "Best Seafood" in Illinois for 2025, according to a new list from dining review site Yelp.

The list, which compiles "The Best Seafood in Every State," was created after editors identified businesses in the seafood category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “seafood," the list said. Editors then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including geographic location and the total volume and ratings of reviews.

MORE: Fan-favorite Chicago seafood restaurant opens 2nd location in the city

The list also said searches for "seafood restaurants" on the site jumped by 34% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with searches for "seafood boils" up by 81%.

The Illinois restaurant that made the list was Lowcountry Lakeview, at 3343 N Clark St., which Yelp says offers a the "fun experience" of a "messy" boil with shrimp, snow crab legs, lobster tails and mussels, along with potatoes and corn on the cob.

"My absolute favorite seafood boil in all of the Chicago area," one review said. "The food is very fresh. I suggest getting all of the sauces in your bag, especially if you like spicy!"

The restuarant has an average of 4.4 stars on Yelp, with more than 700 reviews. The spot also has locations in the South Loop and Chinatown, along with Milwaukee, WI and Merrillvile, IN.

"Lowcountry provides a comfortable and backyard-like environment to embrace the culture of social gatherings around a seafood boil," the website said. "Our inspiration originates from childhood memories of family road trips to the gulf coast, and digging into lowcountry style seafood in bags set on picnic tables. An experience we’ve longed to share with our friends. That day has arrived, and we’re excited for the opportunity to share this experience."

The full list from Yelp can be found here.