Popular New York City pizzeria opens first Chicago location

An iconic New York City-based pizzeria known for its Sicilian squares and Neapolitan-style pies has expanded to Chicago.

Prince Street Pizza held a grand opening for its location in the West Loop, 939 W. Randolph St., on Thursday, Jan. 16, according to a Facebook post. Offering pizzas by the slice and whole pies, Prince St. Pizza uses "the freshest ingredients and handcrafted sauces made daily from scratch," according to its website.

The pizzeria even replicates the water used in New York -- through a water filtration process -- to get the same dough texture as in the city.

Prince St. Pizza operates a total of 15 pizzerias, 10 of which are in California. Others include Las Vegas, Miami and Toronto, Canada.

The Chicago location is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.