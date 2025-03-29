Renowned Nashville-headquartered restaurant, Hattie B's Hot Chicken, said it will open its first Illinois location.

"Our arrival to Chicago—and opening at Gallagher Way is beyond exciting for me and our entire Hattie B's family and team," Hattie B's Hot Chicken Co-Founder Nick Bishop, Jr. said. "Chicago is one of the great food and beverage cities in the world, and we can't wait to soon serve our Nashville hot chicken in Wrigleyville."

When can we expect the southern fast-casual staple?

According to a press release, the opening will occur either later this year or early 2026. The restaurant will be located at 3649 North Clark St. at Gallagher Way, adjacent to Wrigley Field.

"We're excited to introduce Hattie B's Hot Chicken as the newest addition to the diverse and exciting eateries at Gallagher Way," Marquee Development Managing Principal Eric Nordness said. "With a shared commitment to great food and community, the famed Nashville hot chicken restaurant is a wonderful addition to our current restaurant roster."

Hattie B's Hot Chicken menu features chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches and coleslaw.

Guests can opt for no spice or customize their own heat level- mild, medium, Nashville hot and two even hotter options.

The menu, rooted in a traditional Tennessee meat-and-three restaurant, will also feature classic southern sides, including pimento mac-and-cheese, black-eyed pea salad and collard greens, along with desserts like banana pudding and peach cobbler.

"We can’t wait for our neighbors and visitors to experience the great food and hospitality Hattie B's will bring to Gallagher Way,” Nordness said.